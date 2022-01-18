CDC Issues Confusing New Guidance

Wear a cloth face mask. No, only N95 respirator masks will do. Okay, fine – wear a cloth face mask with a surgical mask underneath it. But no matter what you do, don’t show your face in public. That’s really bad.

If you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine in isolation for a week. If you’re recovered from having COVID yourself, stay home an additional five days. And then when you go out in public, avoid all people who might potentially have a disease or health condition that you can’t possibly discern by a cursory visual examination in order to prevent infecting them. This includes women who are pregnant, so by all means – ask random women when their baby is due. They really like that.

Also, schools should cancel sports and singing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued another updated yet confusing guidance on how people should conduct themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But by this point in a two-year global pandemic, are we actually thinking that some people haven’t been exposed to and/or recovered from COVID? Pretty sure it’s swept through all populations, whether they wore a homemade face mask or medical grade PPE.

Nonetheless, the CDC has forged ahead with advising people to continue with quarantine policies and wear mask(s) in public in an effort to halt the rise of cases due to the omicron variant. Positive COVID cases have risen dramatically in recent weeks, which led to panic among certain circles. But the statistics are notorious for including all patients who had COVID with another condition and weren’t necessarily hospitalized for COVID. The death count also included suspected COVID deaths as well as patients who died from another cause, such as a heart attack, but happened to test positive for COVID as well.

Dr. William Schaffner, who has advised the CDC for four decades, told CNN that it’s “unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic” to surmise that Americans will follow the agency’s new suggestions.

“As we say in Tennessee, that dog won’t hunt,” said Schaffner, who works as an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The CDC advised schools to cancel football and wrestling in areas that are experiencing high transmission of COVID. They also recommend canceling band practice and performances, since they are considered “high-risk extracurricular activities…in which increased exhalation occurs, such as activities that involve singing, shouting, band, or exercise, especially when conducted indoors.”

Fortunately for our country’s students, who have been through enough uncertainty and trials for one childhood, schools are not canceling sports and band. Paul Imhoff, a school superintendent in Ohio and president of The School Superintendents Association, told CNN that schools have taken measures to stop COVID-19, but he doesn’t know of any schools that have cancelled activities such as football, band, or choir. He said that these extracurriculars are “important to students’ mental health.”

Hopefully, the trend of going with common sense and freedom will continue to override the CDC’s seemingly arbitrary and restrictive guidelines.