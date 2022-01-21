MSNBC Host Says Dems Are Likely to Get Creamed in the Midterms

MSNBC host Chuck Todd pulled no punches recently when he said that his network’s beloved Democrats are likely to take a “shellacking” in the upcoming midterm elections.

Todd said on a recent broadcast that based on past metrics of job approval and the American people’s impression of the country’s direction, President Biden and Democrats could be heading into the midterm in “shellacking territory,” such as what was seen during the 2010 midterms during former President Obama’s first term in the White House.

“Basically, there are three poll numbers you can follow nationally that will tell you the likely shape of these midterm elections, it’s 1) direction of the country, right track [or] wrong track, the 2) presidential job rating, and the 3) generic ballot,” Todd said.

“And right now, two of the three that we track are sitting there in shellacking territory, so it’ll be a lot of fun as we track throughout the year.”

Todd cited an NBC poll from October 2021 that showed 71% of respondents didn’t approve of the country’s direction. “That’s in big-time shellacking territory,” he said.

The other metric, Biden’s job approval – which sat at 42% – also puts the Democratic Party in political peril, according to Todd.

Beyond the NBC poll, a more recent Quinnipiac poll found Biden’s approval to be at 33%. In response, Todd said, “Every time I think the White House thought they’ve hit bottom, there seems to be a new bottom.”

The poll found the majority of Americans are disappointed in the president’s handling of COVID-19, foreign policy, and the economy. The poll reflects historic inflation, the widely-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Biden’s failure to “shut down the virus” as he promised during the 2020 elections.

Another alarm for the Dems midterm prospects, a recent Gallup poll highlights how rapidly the Democrats’ standing with the public has deteriorated since the start of Biden’s term.

Gallup found that in their polls conducted in the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of Americans identified with or leaned toward the Democratic Party, compared to 40% for the Republican Party. (That represented the largest lead Democrats held on this metric since the fourth quarter of 2012.)

But by the fourth quarter of 2021, the Democrats’ average advantage had completely vanished: 47% of those surveyed identified with or leaned toward the GOP, compared to 42% for the Democrats — a net swing of 14 points.

According to Gallup, a shift this dramatic is not the norm. In fact, the Republicans’ five-point edge in party preference is the largest they have established over the Democrats since 1995 — right after the GOP took control of the House for the first time in four decades.

And finally, a recent Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country’s future.

Taken as a whole, this all does not bode well for the Dems, and Todd’s assessment that they may be in for a “shellacking” come the midterm elections may be an understatement!