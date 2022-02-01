Former Biden Supporter Regrets Vote After Her Daughter Is Killed By Illegal Immigrant

Adrienne Sophia Exum, a 19-year-old from Texas, was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk. Adrienne’s mother, Rhonda Exum, was told the man would be deported, but under President Biden’s immigration policies, he is staying in the country.

Rhonda Exum is looking for answers. She said she was never informed when the deportation decision was rescinded.

“I really want to know why,” Exum said on “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday.

“By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything.”

Adrienne’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, told Fox News’ Todd Piro that she was shocked to find out the man would not be deported.

“They don’t care,” Gamboa said.

Exum, who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, said she’s disappointed.

“I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself,” she said. “I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued the following statement regarding the administration’s updated enforcement policies: “For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances. …”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to Mayorkas by saying it “doesn’t matter” to the administration that an illegal immigrant killed Adrienne Exum.

“I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left,” Paxton said. “I think the answer to the ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families.”

Rhonda Exum continued to ask why her daughter’s killer is allowed to remain in the country.

“My message is: Look out for the American people first.”

