AOC: Texas Turning Blue Is Inevitable

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York vowed that it is “inevitable” that Texas would flip blue, and she would “make sure we unionize the hell out of this state.”

On Saturday, AOC was in San Antonio to support progressive candidates – immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in the 28th Congressional District and former Austin city council member Greg Casar in the 35th. The 28th Congressional District seat is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar – who has repeatedly called out the Biden administration over their handling of the border crisis.

“Here’s what’s exciting about Jessica’s race and Greg’s race, is that if we flip Texas, we flip the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to My San Antonio. “…Texas turning blue is inevitable. The only question is when. We are going to fight for a living wage, we are going to make sure we unionize the hell out of this state… and we’re going to make sure that not one dime is made exploitatively across any worker, especially the undocumented.”

While in Texas, AOC took a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over his dancing prowess. AOC shared a video of her dancing to Selena’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” with the caption: “Ted Cruz could never.”

Cruz responded to the provocation by noting that Ocasio-Cortez was not wearing a face mask indoors while not practicing social distancing.

The Texas Republican senator added, “Only Dems can be such shameless mask hypocrites. Dance while you make the ‘little people’ mask up. #RulesForTheeButNotForMe.”

Many online commentators referenced an AOC quote from last month. When AOC was busted maskless in Florida, she claimed that Republicans only criticize her because they’re “mad they can’t date me,” and used it against the progressive politician.

Earlier this month, AOC said that capitalism is “irredeemable” and that Facebook should be broken up.

Original Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-texas-blue-ted-cruz-masks?