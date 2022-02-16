AOC: Texas Turning Blue Is Inevitable

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York vowed that it is “inevitable” that Texas would flip blue, and she would “make sure we unionize the hell out of this state.”
On Saturday, AOC was in San Antonio to support progressive candidates – immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in the 28th Congressional District and former Austin city council member Greg Casar in the 35th. The 28th Congressional District seat is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar – who has repeatedly called out the Biden administration over their handling of the border crisis.
“Here’s what’s exciting about Jessica’s race and Greg’s race, is that if we flip Texas, we flip the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to My San Antonio. “…Texas turning blue is inevitable. The only question is when. We are going to fight for a living wage, we are going to make sure we unionize the hell out of this state… and we’re going to make sure that not one dime is made exploitatively across any worker, especially the undocumented.”
While in Texas, AOC took a shot at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over his dancing prowess. AOC shared a video of her dancing to Selena’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” with the caption: “Ted Cruz could never.”
Cruz responded to the provocation by noting that Ocasio-Cortez was not wearing a face mask indoors while not practicing social distancing.
The Texas Republican senator added, “Only Dems can be such shameless mask hypocrites. Dance while you make the ‘little people’ mask up. #RulesForTheeButNotForMe.”
Many online commentators referenced an AOC quote from last month. When AOC was busted maskless in Florida, she claimed that Republicans only criticize her because they’re “mad they can’t date me,” and used it against the progressive politician.
Earlier this month, AOC said that capitalism is “irredeemable” and that Facebook should be broken up.
Original Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-texas-blue-ted-cruz-masks?
Not gonna happen AOC! Texans are smarter than you think!
I agree with you but you are also getting a lot of transplants from states like California. You know, the type of people that leave because they can’t stand it and then turn around and cause the same thing in their adopted state.
God, Why she so stupid. When she talk, I want poop, when she smiling I want poop.
She help a lot of People Who got problem to poop. Thanks. OCA.
Mind your own damn business AOC! Clearly New York is a cesspool thanks to you. TEXAS WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR DEMOCRAT PROGRESSIVE CRIMINAL POLICIES AND YES WE ARE BUILDING THE WALL TO STOP YOUR PRECIOUS INVASION! gtfoh
I am 81 I wouldn’t date you AOC, you are to dumb for me even if I were younger. You remine me of a baby robin mouth open and full of S#^T
Only those who have no brain matter will continue to vote Democrat!
I am not trying to be funny when I say- Remember when AOC said that COW flagellation ( FARTS) are ruining our Ozone layer — Global Warming well the she and her constituents are using COVID as an excuse to shut down our meat markets. From the very beginning she advocated to shutting down our meat industry. They are introducing FAKE meat into our commercial restaurants in an effort to shutting down and controlling our ranches and farms.
They are working DAY and NIGHT to indoctrinate our children in our schools, they took out Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag as the beginning to an end and it started heavy with children in the 70s and 80s this is not some thing that just started, while your to busy at work to pay bills and your taxes all you want is to come home and relax with your family and shut out the world around us, — I DO IT TOO. Ironically we are paying them (TAXES) to destroy our country, they are using our very freedoms to destroy our country. in 80 there was a song called BEDS ARE BURNING – by midnight oil https://youtu.be/ejorQVy3m8E
Also in the 80s we were a country that was bonded I dont remember seeing race as an issue matter in fact we were embracing each other too much. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AjkUyX0rVw our government has used RACE to divide us when thing were getting to good they needed a divide to keep their votes, and import their votes. We are falling apart at the seems and we let them tell us how to feel. The greatest commandment in the Bible from Jesus was to LOVE each other that is fact !!!
Dummy ignores the fact that Hispanics are leaning Republican more and more.