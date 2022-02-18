Joy Behar Plans To Wear a Mask “Indefinitely”

The View host Joy Behar told her nationwide audience Thursday she plans to wear her face mask indefinitely, no matter what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides on its updated masking guidance.

“So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” Behar said. “Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100% safe yet.”

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what [the CDC tells] me because they keep changing it,” Behar said. “A very short time ago, they were saying, ‘Put the N95 masks on,’ and now … they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has admitted the organization’s guidance isn’t the end-all, be-all. In a tweet Tuesday, she wrote that the CDC will “assess where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic” and “use updated metrics to put guidance in place that is relevant to communities.” Many have interpreted this to mean it will loosen its guidance on masking, which prompted the conversation on The View.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was among the first to troll Behar following her show.

“When it comes to Joy Behar,” the Georgia lawmaker wrote Thursday, “Americans would just prefer she wear duct tape indefinitely.”

Radio host Todd Starnes was grateful for her comment.

“Joy Behar says she will wear a face mask indefinitely. And a grateful nation thanks you, ma’am,” he tweeted.

Author Nick Adams agreed, calling it “a great thing for the country and all the people around her.”

“If it would make her feel safer,” Adams wrote, “she should get a mask that covers her entire face!”

Reporter Caleb Parke pointed at the hypocrisy of Behar’s defiance to the CDC.

“People have been canceled for less,” Parke wrote. “Yet Joy Behar can say she’s not going to follow CDC guidelines and it’s ok.”

The CDC enacted its first recommendation to use face masks to combat COVID-19 in July 2020.

Original Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/twitter-users-roast-joy-behar-after-she-says-shell-mask-indefinitely?