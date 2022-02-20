“Non-Binary” Males Invade Girls’ Cabins

Parents of students at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California, are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning that non-binary biological male counselors were allowed to sleep in cabins with fifth-grade girls at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County, according to KTLA.

The parents allege that the young girls told them some of biological male counselors who use “they/them” pronouns at Camp Pali spent three nights on the school trip sleeping in cabins with the female children, the local outlet reported.

Another parent, Rachel Sandoval, said she contacted the school and asked if they’re able to confirm that there was not a man sleeping in the same cabin as the young girls. School officials “were not able to confirm that,” Sandoval stated.

Camp Pali assistant director Emmi Tiege said in a statement: “Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with.” Parents allege that the school district did not let them know about the camp’s policy, according to KTLA.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA the administration takes all complaints seriously and is currently investigating the incident.

The parents said they’re hoping others will be informed of the camp’s lodging policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“It’s awful that children had to even experience this in fifth-grade camp,” Johnson said. “If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my children home.”

Original Article: https://thepostmillennial.com/non-binary-biological-male-counselors-allowed-to-sleep-in-fifth-grade-girls-cabins-at-science-camp