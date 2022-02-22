Flashback: Smug Biden Thought He Would Be Tougher On Putin Than Trump

Joe Biden was forced to eat his words Tuesday — with a tweet that didn’t age well. “Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over.” Then-candidate Biden was hinting at the alleged “Russian interference” with the 2016 election and the theory that Putin had a vice-like grip on Trump’s decisions in Eastern Europe.

Joe Biden in 2019: "Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over." pic.twitter.com/aP2S6hsO95 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 22, 2022

“I’m going to stand up to him”, Biden said in a tweet that aged as gracefully as a fruit fly. On Tuesday, he was forced to announce that Russia has officially invaded Ukraine.