Trump Investigators Suddenly Resign

A pair of prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business empire have resigned.

The exit of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz on Wednesday followed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicating doubts to them about moving forward with the case, sources told the New York Times.

“We are grateful for their service,” Bragg’s spokesperson, Danielle Filson, told the Associated Press. She declined to comment further, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The New York Times reported noted there has been a monthlong pause in the presentation of evidence to a grand jury. As part of the investigation, which began in 2019, the Manhattan district attorney’s team last year scored a Supreme Court victory in the fight to obtain Trump’s tax returns. The Trump Organization, Trump Payroll, and CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in July, following an earlier grand jury returning an indictment, to a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

Bragg inherited the Trump case from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., upon assuming office at the start of the year. During the election cycle in 2020, Bragg boasted of suing Trump and his administration more than 100 times. However, Bragg has made few public statements regarding the status of the investigation since he took office.

Bragg’s criminal investigation has been pursued in tandem with a civil investigation into Trump’s financial dealings run by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James, who liked Bragg is a Democrat, has argued there is growing evidence showing Trump and the Trump Organization “used fraudulent and misleading financial statements to obtain economic benefit.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and last year decried what he dubbed a “new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs.”

Original Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/prosecutors-leading-manhattan-das-trump-investigation-resign?