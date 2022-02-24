Herschel Walker Says the Very Fate of America Is on the Line in Georgia Senate Race

Former NFL star and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker says there is a lot at stake in his upcoming race in Georgia.

During an exclusive interview with OAN News, Walker, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, said the balance of power in the Senate hangs on who wins the Georgia seat.

“There’s a lot on the line now; whoever could take over this Senate race here in Georgia between — I know it’s going to be myself against Sen. Warnock — can get control of the Senate,” Walker explained. “And right now everybody sees they’re doing is not working for the United States and it’s not working for Georgia. So we want to take that Senate back and get people back to work and get kids back to school where people are not trying to indoctrinate our kids.”

Over the course of the interview, Walker was asked about hot-button issues like inflation and rising gas prices. In response, he blasted Joe Biden for going against his campaign promise of keeping the nation energy dependent by not shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline.

“One of the things people got to remember is that as soon as Biden took office, he went against something he told everyone that he would not do, and that was with the pipeline,” said Walker. “You know one of the things he said he would not do is get rid of the pipeline. As soon as he got into office, that was the first thing he did.”

Walker concluded by criticizing politicians who described him as being more reactive than proactive. The Republican candidate said those politicians don’t do their jobs and are, instead, more worried about getting re-elected.

“They have to be willing to come up with bright ideas, to be proactive rather than reactive,” he explained. “I think that’s a whole problem right now. We have people who come into office that have all these bright ideas when they’re trying to get elected, but after they get elected now, they’re worrying about getting elected at their next term, so they’re not doing their job.”

Meanwhile, Walker said he’s ready to fight for the Peach State as Senate elections kick off in November.