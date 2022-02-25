Lindsey Graham: Radical Left Won With SCOTUS Pick

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. said President Biden‘s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court shows that the “radical left” has won.

Graham, a member of the powerful Judiciary Committee, had urged Biden to pick South Carolina district court Judge J. Michelle Childs.

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” Graham said Friday just before the White House made Jackson’s nomination official.

Biden ally Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina has also been pushing for Childs, who has a more nontraditional Supreme Court background of attending public colleges, including the University of South Florida and the University of South Carolina.

“The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated,” Graham said in a statement.

Progressive groups were critical of Childs, in part for a 2009 sentence she handed down in which a man was sent to prison for 12 years for a nonviolent marijuana charge.

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham said.

He added: “I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Biden is to formally announce his choice of Jackson at the White House later Friday.

If confirmed she will be the first African American woman on the high court.

She already went through the confirmation process twice in the Senate. She was confirmed by a voice vote for a lower court in 2013. Then, last spring, in a 53-44 vote, she was confirmed to the powerful DC Circuit Court.

Three Republicans voted for Jackson last year, including Graham as well as Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Original Article: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-supreme-court-pick-shows-radical-left-won-graham-says-promising-respectful-but-interesting-hearing?