Will Nancy Pelosi Wear A Face Mask During The State Of The Union?

The House just lifted their CDC guidelines on mask mandates ahead of the State of The Union address, scheduled for this coming Tuesday night.

On Sunday, Capitol Physician Brian Monahan wrote in a letter “Individuals may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement.”

“Positive COVID-19 test rates at the Capitol are down to 2.7 percent in the last two weeks, below the current rate for the DC-Metropolitan area (4.7 percent),’ Mohan said. He went on to say “coronavirus risk reduction measures” would remain in place for the State of The Union address, “with the exception that, KN95 or N95 mask wear is no longer required and mask wear is now an individual choice option.”

According to the CDC’s Know Your COVID-19 Community Level, a tool deployed to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data levels, the District of Columbia’s rating is “low”. This means, according to the CDC, where Nancy Pelosi reports to work is now a low risk for COVID.

Now that mask wearing is optional throughout the Capitol complex, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Republicans, and Democrats are free to decide on their own, what precautions to take.

Since July, the House had been following a mask mandate, a guideline set by the CDC at the time, to help limit the spread of the virus. Some Republicans have defied the mask mandate, like Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) who apologized to Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio.) after telling her “kiss my ass” over the request to put his mask on. The senate never adopted a mask mandate.

Last Friday, the CDC updated national mask mandates across the country allowing citizens to make their own personal health choices again and can decide if they should wear a mask in indoor facilities or not.

The recent announcement begs the question if American citizens will see Nancy Pelosi, who largely deferred to Monahan on COVID-19 measures on the floor, in a mask any longer, even during the State of the Union address.

Biden’s first State of the Union is set for this Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9pm EST.