Hunter Biden’s Associate Sentenced For Defrauding Native Americans

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer will do prison time for a scheme to bilk a Native American tribe out of $60 million.

Devon Archer on Monday was sentenced to a year and a day for attempting to defraud one of the poorest tribes in the nation, the Oglala Sioux in South Dakota.

Judge Ronnie Abrams, who said the crime was “too serious” to let Archer walk, ordered the conman to pay back more than $15 million himself and to pay more than $43 million along with his codefendants, the New York Post reported.

Archer and Biden served together on the board of Ukraine-based energy company Burisma Holdings. Federal prosecutors are investigating Biden for his shadowy business dealings with both Burisma and Chinese companies.

The Washington Free Beacon reported last month that the State Department under President Joe Biden impeded a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma, according to two Republican senators.

