The “State of the Union” Response That Should Have Been Televised

Texas Representative Chip Roy gave the “State of the Union” response that we deserve. It was not televised, but it deserves distribution. “He is lying to the American People”, Roy said in response to Biden claiming that his administration is for securing the border. The “lies” were plentiful . . . “suddenly . . . magically, we’re for funding the police” the Rep. said in reference to the groundswell of Democrat support behind the slogan “Defund the Police”, which we all saw prior to Tuesday’s address. We should all be able to get behind this response in opposition to Biden’s “feel-good” speech — which, by the way, was given in the midst of a full-on war in Ukraine.
Amen!
Someone needs to dress the VP behind closed doors. Her wardrobe is sooooo drab, even Hillary stands out bright and cherry. Sitting beside Nancy, Kamala looked like a piece of turd.
Lying is what the crooked commiecrats do best