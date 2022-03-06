Vivek Saxena: Confirmation That She’s Running?

The Clinton Foundation is reportedly preparing to reboot with a new “Clinton Global Initiative,” leading some to wonder whether this perhaps is a sign that failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is planning a comeback as well.

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, sent out a letter on Friday to the foundation’s donors announcing the CGI reboot, according to the Associated Press.

He reportedly wrote that they seek a reboot of the initiative because the kind of “cooperation and coordination” it’d purportedly fostered is needed now more than ever.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the cover off of longstanding inequities and vulnerabilities across our global community,” the letter reportedly read.

“The existential threat of climate change grows every day. Democracy is under assault around the world, most glaringly in Ukraine where Russia has launched an unjustified and unprovoked invasion that has put millions of lives in grave danger.”

But critics have pushed back by noting that some of these concerns — namely about COVID, about democracy, about climate change — have existed for years. So why the sudden decision to get involved now?

The prevailing theory is because the Clintons need to raise enough money for another run at the White House:

Bill Clinton just announced the Clinton Global Initiative is coming back online and that is all the confirmation we need that Hillary is running — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 5, 2022

News flash … she’s firing up Clinton Inc, pay for play, and running for President. Someone must have told her she’s not going to see one day in jail. — JPGuess (@JPGuess) March 6, 2022

Hillary’s thinking of running again in 2024 because Biden is doing so poorly — Jeff Martin (@JeffMartinGSD) March 5, 2022

Clinton’s are running out of money & Hillary is trying to run for President in 2024, just saying! — Linda (@LiLadyMagic) March 6, 2022

The second most-common theory is that they just want more money for themselves. And indeed, the record shows that their top donors prior to falling off the map had come from Ukraine:

Yup pic.twitter.com/JaERTeIpPz — TeacherTwitting V GETTR TeacherTwit (@teachertwit2) March 5, 2022

If you're wondering about the timing here, the Clintons know how huge the Ukraine donations tap is going to be. Grifting and money laundering vehicles like the Clinton Foundation are designed to funnel that money back to DC elites, to favored NGOs, etc. https://t.co/YwFbNbNx4v — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 5, 2022

What a coincidence pic.twitter.com/uQ1tXEw0th — James Poulos (@jamespoulos) March 5, 2022

Take advantage of a crisis huh? The #ClintonGlobalInitiative #ClintonFoundation

We Are Back Baby! pic.twitter.com/v643YUMnaS — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) March 6, 2022

The AP admits in its report that the initiative essentially ended in disgrace during Clinton’s 2016 run “when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests.” However, that may perhaps be putting things mildly.

Both leading up to and during 2016 election, CGI was repeatedly exposed for shoddy behavior, including lining the pockets of Clintons’ friends and accepting contributions from a Lebanese-Nigerian man who was later denied entry into the United States because of his ties to Islamic terrorism:

Major Clinton Foundation donor denied entry to US on terrorism-related charges https://t.co/Uqc0Z9r5sT pic.twitter.com/TReq7XHFZp — Jack Furnari (@JackBPR) August 29, 2016

Meanwhile, former longtime CGI co-chair Steve Bachar was arrested last year on charges of felony theft and securities fraud.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him, he was accused of stealing up to $1 million, then lying to an investor “in connection with the offer, sale or purchase of a security.” The alleged crimes reportedly occurred between October 2017 and August 2018.

The Clinton Foundation itself has faced a spate of accusations.

“Clinton Foundation officials repeatedly skirted or ignored federal laws and regulations while converting the controversial non-profit from its tax-exempt purpose of building a presidential library in Little Rock, Arkansas, into a $2 billion global machine selling political influence and access on an unprecedented scale,” BPR Wire reported in 2016.

“It was during the foundation’s first six full years of existence from 1998 to 2004 when the tight-knit circle of Clinton insiders progressively mis-represented in annual tax filings the non-profit’s activities and compliance with its exempt purpose.”

In 2018, three top Clinton Foundation donors were charged with violating US sanctions on Iran and conspiring to defraud the U.S. government through a shady Pentagon contract.

The Clinton Foundation has also been accused of engaging in “pay-to-play” schemes with foreign government.

Whistleblowers testify Clinton Foundation operated as a ‘foreign agent,’ not a charitable organization https://t.co/l89veCAK3e pic.twitter.com/BDmwMDuLzd — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) December 14, 2018

Returning back to the theory that Clinton might be running in 2024, what’s known is that during her first run for the White House, establishment media so-called “fact-checkers” rushed to try and censor any and all reporting about her scandalous activities.

Incidentally, the same thing appears to be happening again.

Case in point:

This fact check about Hillary Clinton, uranium, Russia, and the Clinton Foundation was originally published in 2016. https://t.co/4MNz5YJIWE — snopes.com (@snopes) March 2, 2022

A widely-shared image during the final months of the 2016 presidential campaign asked the question, “So Hillary, if Russia is such a threat, why did you sell them 20% of our uranium? Are you a liar, or a traitor, or both?”



Here are the facts. 👇 https://t.co/4MNz5YJIWE — snopes.com (@snopes) February 28, 2022

Again, why now?

