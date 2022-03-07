Col. Macgregor: Ukraine President Is No Hero

Ret Col. Douglas Macgregor said a neutral Ukraine would be good for us and good for Ukraine as it would create a buffer both sides want in an interview on Fox Business with host Stuart Varney. Macgregor called Zelensky a “puppet” and said he is “dragging this out” and using civilians as a shield by sending armed forces into populated areas.



“Surprisingly little damage, frankly. Much less damage than we inflicted on Iraq when we went into it in ’91 and again in 2003,” Macgregor said of Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities. “Mr. Zelensky, I think, is postponing the inevitable in the hopes that we are going to rescue him, and we are not coming. President Biden has made that very clear.”



“Zelensky is a puppet, and he is putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk,” Macgregor said. “Quite frankly, most of what comes out of Ukraine is debunked as lies within 24-48 hours. The notions of taking and retaking airfields, all of this is nonsense. It hasn’t happened.”

“He’s not a hero? Standing up for himself and his own people, you don’t think he’s a hero?” an incredulous Varney asked.



“No, I do not,” Macgregor chuckled. “I don’t see anything heroic about the man. And I think the most heroic thing he can do right now is to come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine. This is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us as well as for Russia. It would create the buffer that, frankly, both sides want. But he’s, I think, being told to hang on and try to drag this out, which is tragic for the people that have to live through this.”



“I am inclined to disagree with you, Colonel, but, you know, we’ll see how this works out,” Varney replied.

