Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Has Done Nothing To Help Make Ukraine Situation Better

Outspoken former Democratic Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard says that Joe Biden and his fellow “Washington elites” have not done a single thing right regarding Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion and the only reasons he sees for that is either total incompetence or Biden, and his cronies want to turn Ukraine into another Afghanistan for their own benefit!

Speaking with on the “Ingraham Angle” recently about the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gabbard said:

“Nothing that the Biden administration has done has helped to make this situation better has helped to deescalate the situation, which is why the only conclusion that I can draw about why they have been completely silent and not engaging at all on this window of opportunity that President Zelenskyy opened last night is that what is happening before our eyes right now is exactly what they want to see continue. Why is that? Because it’s good for the military-industrial complex. It makes these politicians look tough, and really, you know, it allows them to have this proxy war with Russia, something that Hillary Clinton laid out just recently. Really, what their aims are this war machine, this power elite in Washington is they want to turn Ukraine into another Afghanistan turn into killing fields where this long term insurgency is supported, and they bleed out and cripple, kill as many Russians as possible for who knows, who knows how long, and they’re really showing their real aim in the fact that they’re not taking action right now to end this conflict.”

This is the second time in as many days that the former candidate for the Democratic Presidential nomination has taken to the Fox airwaves to throw shade on Biden’s incompetent foreign policy. On a recent broadcast of “Jesse Watters Primetime,” she accused the Biden administration of not caring about how their domestic and foreign policy decisions impact the American people. She said:

“There is so much devastation and incredible suffering that’s going on in Ukraine right now. The world needs to condemn Putin for his actions. The thing here is that our leaders really have this F-you attitude, and they just don’t care. We see this F-you attitude in our domestic policy here at home, where they say F-you to parents who are concerned about what their kids are being taught in their schools. F-you to Americans who want to make their own decisions as it relates to their health and COVID. Then you see this same attitude and mindset also extending to their decisions on our foreign policy. Basically, going in and saying, “you know what? This is what we’re going to do, and there is nothing that anybody can do about it. There is nothing anybody can do to stop us.” And all of this just points to the fact that they just don’t care.”

Tulsi Gabbard served in U.S. Congress for eight years on the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, and Homeland Security Committees, where she dealt with highly sensitive national security issues. She is the first female combat veteran to ever run for president and the first female combat veteran ever elected to Congress, along with Tammy Duckworth.

Having experienced first-hand the true cost of war, Tulsi says she has made a personal vow to find a way to ensure that our country doesn’t continue repeating the mistakes of the past, sending our troops into war without a clear mission, strategy, or purpose.

Since leaving Congress, she has been quite outspoken about what she feels are President Biden’s failures in both domestic and foreign policy.