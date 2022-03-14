Former President Trump Claims Biden Is “Physically And Mentally Challenged”

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday.

“It couldn’t get worse any worse than that. I think that was frankly, the lowest point in the history of our country in my opinion,” Trump said of the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden failed to deter Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine,” Trump said. “You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden is done in just 13 months.”

“We have a president representing our country at the most important time in history, who is physically and mentally challenged,” Trump declared. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a terrible atrocity that should never have been allowed to happen. It would have never happened.”

