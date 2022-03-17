Video: Glenn Beck Exposes BLM With New Developments

Glenn continues to monitor the war in Ukraine and its ramifications for America, but there is another war that has raged across Democrat-run U.S. cities for almost two years – a crime wave largely brought on by over-corrective policies intended to appease BLM activists.

Despite being an 8-year-old, globally-known organization raking in tens of millions of dollars in donations, the BLM Global Network Foundation has NO permanent office. And the one listed on its tax filings was NEVER a BLM office. How strange… pic.twitter.com/zDfVlBqzcj — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 17, 2022

We were told there is nothing more important than ending racism in America, and Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been at the forefront of that movement, raking in donations to change “racist” America. Glenn continues his investigation into BLM Inc., and it turns out everything isn’t exactly on the up and up.

One of the first major examples we saw of the Great Reset and ESG in action came during the summer of 2020, when corporations gave tens of millions of dollars to BLM. At the time, it was hard to understand why companies were dumping millions into an organization that was openly against capitalism and the traditional family. And why did the money continue to pour in, even after violent demonstrations raged in over 200 U.S. cities? What was the money actually for? And what happened to it? Glenn exposes the BLM scam and its intimate connections with the power structure of the Democratic Party.