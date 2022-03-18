Trump’s Texas Appointees Fighting Hard On The Biden Border

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed by Texas AG Ken Paxton, and injunctions issued by Trump-appointed federal judges in the Lone Star state all in an attempt to upend Joe Biden’s unpopular immigration policies!

Trump-era Texas officials are doing their damnedest to thwart Biden’s immigration agenda, and they have been doing so ever since day one. On Biden’s first day in office, he announced a moratorium placing a hundred-day pause on deportations for some undocumented immigrants.

By the end of that week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had already filed the first of what would become a string of lawsuits against the Biden administration, claiming the moratorium was illegal.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee in Corpus Christi, issued an injunction, ruling the Biden moratorium violated federal administrative procedure. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed without the moratorium going into effect.

And that was just the first salvo in an ongoing war against Biden’s liberal immigration stance.

On March 4, Paxton got another win when a different Trump appointee, this one in Fort Worth, ruled that the Biden administration can’t exempt unaccompanied child migrants from being expelled from the country under Title 42, a pandemic health order issued in March 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly expel migrants at the border without allowing them to apply for asylum.

In fact, in the first 14 months of Biden’s presidency, no state has done more than Texas to challenge his immigration agenda in court. And most of its cases — and victories — have played out in Texas courts with judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, who appointed an impressive 226 federal judges while in office.

Paxton’s office has told state lawmakers that it would like to challenge a fundamental tenet of immigration law before the U.S. Supreme Court, which now has a trio of Trump appointees.

Texas has filed 20 lawsuits in Texas-based federal courts, most of them led by Paxton, against the new administration over everything from federal mask mandates to halting the long-disputed Keystone XL pipeline. Trump-appointed judges have heard 16 of the cases and ruled in favor of Texas in seven — the other nine are pending.

“General Paxton is very proud of this level of accomplishment,” said Alejandro Garcia, Paxton’s spokesperson.

Paxton’s office has also sued the administration in Washington, DC, federal courts, and joined lawsuits led by attorneys general in other states.

The state’s favorite target has been Biden’s immigration policies, which have sparked seven of the 20 lawsuits in Texas courts. Paxton filed six of those lawsuits, while state Land Commissioner George P. Bush — who challenged Paxton in the GOP primary for attorney general and will face him in a May runoff — filed one that claims that the Biden administration illegally halted border wall spending.

So far, Paxton has been successful in stopping or altering Biden’s immigration policies in four of those cases, including one of the most consequential ones: forcing the Biden administration to reverse course and resume the Migrant Protection Protocols, a Trump-era policy also known as “remain in Mexico” that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico as their legal cases go through U.S. immigration courts.

Paxton says his actions are not politically motivated and that he is only “forcing the Biden administration to comply with the Constitution.” He has said Biden’s immigration policies are putting Texans in danger because they lead to drug and human smuggling and are costing taxpayers money to provide social services and public education to migrants.

“We have a continuing fight with the Biden administration with the hope that as time goes on, we will force our president … to do what he’s supposed to do under the Constitution,” Paxton said last week during a news conference in Weslaco.