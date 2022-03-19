The Russians Face Defeat In 2 Weeks?

The valiant fight put up by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and his people may send the Russians packing if Vladimir Putin’s army cannot overcome the resistance forces within the next 14 days, says a new report.

Britain’s Daily Mail, citing defense sources in the United Kingdom, reported that Ukraine’s defenders have the Russian army “on the run” and predicted that “the strength of Ukraine’s resistance should become greater than Russia’s attacking force” in a matter of days.

Those same sources said that Russian troops facing fierce unexpected fierce opposition by Ukrainian forces may only be able to sustain their onslaught for another 10 days to two weeks before their situation deteriorates due to dwindling equipment and manpower.

Despite Western predictions before the war that the Russian army would quickly overrun Ukraine, Moscow has only managed to capture one major city since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

A US defense official said Monday the Ukrainians have “effectively struck at the Russian logistics and sustainment capabilities​.​”

“As we’ve said all along, they’ve been quite creative here,” the official told reporters. “They’re not simply going after combat capability — tanks and armored vehicles and shooting down aircraft. Although they’re doing all that, they are also deliberately trying to impede and prevent the Russians’ ability to sustain themselves​.”​

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the ​difficulty Moscow is having praising “our brave defenders” for “continu[ing] to inflict devastating losses on Russian troops.”​​

“​Soon the number of downed helicopters of Russia will reach hundreds of units. They have already lost 80 warplanes. Hundreds of tanks and thousands of other units of equipment​. ​In 19 days, the Russian army has lost more in Ukraine than in two bloody and years-long wars in Chechnya. For what?​” Zelensky said in a recent address to the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovich suggested that the war could come to an end within weeks.​

“We are at a fork in the road now,” he said. “There will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for around two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April.”

“But we are going towards our goal step by step, and victory will be for us,” he added. ​​

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zolotov’s claims, saying Russia has sufficient firepower to take over Ukraine. ​

“All the plans of the Russian leadership will be achieved on time and in full,” he said. ​​

As the invasion bogs down, most observers suggest Russia might resort to even more brutal tactics — even as its forces target hospitals, apartment buildings, and other civilian structures in the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, and the southern port of Mariupol.