Bloomberg Gets Obliterated For Tone-deaf Inflation Tweet

Let them eat bugs.
Bloomberg News offered up some advice for the peasants struggling because of high inflation.
“Nobody said this would be fun” Bloomberg tweeted.
The elitists at Bloomberg News told people earning “less than $300,000” to tighten their belts by taking the bus and eating plants instead of meat:
- Take the bus
- Don’t buy in bulk
- Try lentils instead of meat
The author of the Bloomberg piece suggested people who purchased a ‘pandemic pet’ to forgo their “costly medical needs.”
And here comes that war on meat again.
“Meat prices have increased about 14% from February 2021 and will go up even more. Though your palate may not be used to it, tasty meat substitutes include vegetables (where prices are up a little over 4%, or lentils and beans, which are up about 9%). Plan to cut out the middle creature and consume plants directly. It’s a more efficient, healthier and cheaper way to get calories.” the Bloomberg author wrote.
Bloomberg got roasted by Twitter users.
Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/eat-lentils-instead-meat-bloomberg-news-tells-peasants-earning-less-300k-deal-inflation/?