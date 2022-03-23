DeSantis’ Earth-shattering Deceleration That Shouldn’t Be Earth-shattering

Boy, DeSantis really knows how to grab the attention of the nation!

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the NCAA for declaring transgender Lia Thomas, who is a biological man like Rachel Levine, the winner of the 500-yard freestyle competition in women’s sports.

DeSantis released a statement yesterday on Twitter announcing that Florida’s own Emma Weyant, originally from Sarasota, is the winner. Check out his tweet here:

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud. In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.



In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

You can watch the ending of the freestyle swim here:

Penn’s Lia Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.



Thomas becomes the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship in any sport.



Full story from @katie_barnes3: https://t.co/mYzU5uBDpS pic.twitter.com/zgmIEgKO5x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2022

DeSantis congratulated Weyant as the rightful winner and her achievement in the race, although she was defeated by Thomas last Thursday by only 1.75 seconds.

In a statement to the Miami Harold DeSantis said, “We need to stop allowing organizations like the NCAA to perpetuate frauds on the public, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Going on to say “The NCAA is basically takings efforts to destroy women’s athletics.” “They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition. They’re crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong.”

Emma Weyant won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and swims for the University of Virginia.

Lia Thomas, born Will Thomas from Austin Texas, swam for the University of Pennsylvania years before transitioning to a transgender female in 2019.

The NCAA policy states that transgender players who have completed one year of testosterone suppression treatment can compete as a woman. They must also document a one-time serum testosterone level that falls below the maximum allowable level for the sport in which the student-athlete is competing.

Last year Gov. DeSantis signed into action the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act into law, which bans transgender females from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

Most recently, DeSantis signed into legislation the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. The staunch liberals called it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill to throw off unknowing citizens into thinking it was an anti-gay bill, but it’s designed to protect young innocent school children from being “sexually groomed” at an extremely young age in public school and to withhold teachers from talking or teaching about sexual orientation, which arguably should be coming from their parents anyway.