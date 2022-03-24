Biden Fires Hershel Walker, Dr. Oz

President Joe Biden sent letters to Dr. Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker on Wednesday demanding that they resign from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition or they would be terminated, citing violations of the Hatch Act because they are running for office.

Oz is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania and Walker is running in Georgia. They were given until 6 p.m. on Wednesday to resign. Both were unceremoniously fired by the Biden administration following the ultimatum.

Biden is contending that under the Hatch Act, the two candidates are considered special government employees who “may not be candidates in partisan elections” while engaged in official government business.

It’s against the Biden administration’s policy for political candidates to serve on presidential boards according to a White House official who spoke with CNN. It is unclear why that statement would be made if the terminations were due to the Hatch Act.

Dr. Oz wasted no time in responding to the edict. He noted that former President Donald Trump appointed him to two terms on the council and refused to resign. It is unknown how Walker, who is a former NFL running back and a close friend of Trump’s, responded to the order.

Oz made public the letter he received from the Office of Presidential Personnel dated March 23.

“Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign,” he defiantly tweeted.

I received this letter on behalf of @POTUS requesting I resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. It’s sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons. pic.twitter.com/fJaVLKVWOC — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 24, 2022

The actual letter came from Gautam Raghavan, an assistant to the president, and states, “On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Council will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight. Thank you.”

The council addresses issues such as healthy eating habits and physical activity. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera also sit on the board.

Oz posted a video earlier stating he would not resign and called for the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci instead.

“I received this letter on behalf of @POTUS requesting I resign from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. It’s sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons,” Dr. Oz tweeted.

“With that said, I am beyond grateful to President Trump for appointing me to this very prestigious & important position. I am also grateful to my colleagues on the committee & proud of everything we were able to achieve. However, I have no intention of resigning,” he continued.

“If President Biden wants to politicize health, he will have to fire me. You would think record gas prices, a 40-year inflation high, and the situation in Ukraine would be his highest priorities at the moment,” Oz bluntly concluded.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden will appoint WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and philanthropist chef José Andrés as co-chairs of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Update, Walker’s Response:

President Biden is so scared about us beating Raphael Warnock that he has asked me to resign from my unpaid position on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.



I’m not a quitter so you are going to have to fire me. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) March 24, 2022

