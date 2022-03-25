European Politicians Line-up To Denounce Dictator; It Wasn’t Putin

Six MEPs and an Irish Senator have openly denounced Trudeau during his trip to the EU, labeling him a “dictator”, “disgrace”, and someone who “tramples on democratic rights”.

PM Justin Trudeau is now perhaps one of the most despised men in Europe — second only to Vladimir Putin. Not only has he been ridiculed in front of the entire European Union over his tyrannical response to peaceful protesters participating in the Freedom Convoy, but nearly every MEP also boycotted his speech, leaving him to humiliatingly utter his platitudes on “democracy” to an almost empty parliament.

Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes

Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes was one of the first on the international stage to denounce Trudeau, doing so while Trudeau’s crackdown against peaceful protesters was ongoing.

“He’s exactly like a tyrant, like a dictator. He’s like Ceausescu in Romania. If you raise doubts about the vaccines, you’re outcasted,” Terhes said at the time.

Terhes reiterated these sentiments in a Facebook post when Trudeau arrived in Europe, ultimately boycotting Trudeau’s speech.

“I refused to validate, by my presence, the façade of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who gave a speech before the Plenary of the European Parliament on 23.03.2022. It was the reason for which I was not in the room when he spoke,” Terhes wrote.

“…. Between the Russian imperialist tyranny, promoted by Putin, and the neo-Marxist tyranny pretending to be progressivism promoted by the like of Trudeau, in which people are deprived of their rights and freedoms, becoming objects of the state, I do not choose any.”

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic was the first to openly denounce Trudeau in front of the European Parliament, while Trudeau was sitting directly behind him.

Addressing the European Parliament and Trudeau directly, Kolakusic said, “Freedom, the right to choose, the right to life, the right to health, the right to work for many of us are fundamental human rights for which millions of citizens of Europe and the world have laid down their lives.”

“…. Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violations under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months. We watched how you trample women with horses, how you block the bank accounts of single parents so that they can’t even pay their children’s education and medicine, that they can’t pay utilities, mortgages for their homes.”

“To you,” he continues, speaking to Trudeau, “these may be liberal methods; for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind. Rest assured that the citizens of the world, united, can stop any regime that wants to destroy the freedom of citizens, either by bombs or harmful pharmaceutical products.”

German MEP Christine Anderson

German MEP Christine Anderson was the next MEP to denounce Trudeau, concluding her speech by telling him he is, in no way, shape, or form, welcome in the European Parliament.

“Then again, a Prime Minister, who openly admires the Chinese “basic dictatorship”, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists, just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy, should not be allowed to speak in this house at all,” Anderson said.

“Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace for any democracy! Please spare us your presence.”

German MEP Bernhard Zimniok

German MEP Bernhard Zimniok was the next to mop the floor with Trudeau in Parliament, saying he didn’t even deserve a chance to speak.

“[The EU] invitation to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is an invitation to someone who’s been trampling on democratic rights, who’s been cracking down on people protested against disproportionate corona measures, who supported a non-sanctioned movement coming under criticism,” Zimniok said.

“So, clearly, the values of democracy are despised by this individual. Let us not give someone like this any speaking time in this house of democracy.

Finnish MEP Laura Huhtasaari

Meanwhile, Finnish MEP Laura Huhtasaari wrote directly to the Vice-President of the European Commission to demand the EU clarifies where they stand on habitual civil rights abuser Justin Trudeau.

“On several occasions, the EU has condemned human rights violations in various countries,” Huhtasaari wrote. “Does the Commission or the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy intend to condemn the measures used by Canada against peaceful protest in the Canadian convoy demonstration, and what is the EU’s position on the Canadian Government’s actions against peaceful protest?”

“… “Canada has decided, inter alia, to freeze the bank accounts of persons taking part in the demonstrations and has threatened to arrest peaceful demonstrators.”

French MEP Virginie Joron

French MEP Virginie Joron took things a step further, showing up to Parliament wearing a Freedom Convoy t-shirt, complete with a Canadian flag and saying that she supports Canadians in the face of Trudeau’s tyranny.

