Video: Biden Tells Troops They’ll Be In Ukraine

President Biden told US troops in Poland Friday that they will witness the bravery of Ukrainians fighting off Russia’s invasion “when you’re there” — making a significant gaffe after he previously said the US must stay out of the European conflict to avoid triggering “World War III.”
Biden made the remark while addressing members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division after lunching on pizza and posing for selfies with dozens of paratroopers at a mess hall in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland.
“You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground,’” Biden said.
A White House official quickly clarified that Biden wasn’t changing his stance on deploying the military into Ukraine.
“The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position,” a Biden spokesman told The Post.
Biden also said during his remarks that the US was working to “keep the massacre from continuing” after more than 3.7 million Ukrainians fled their country during the month-old war.
The Biden administration has supplied arms to Ukraine’s beleaguered military, but the president personally nixed a Polish proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-designed fighter jets to Ukraine with US help. Biden said that US facilitation of the transaction could trigger a new world war.
Although Biden spoke as if US troops were heading into Ukraine, he repeatedly ruled out that possibility in prior public remarks.
It’s not the first time that Biden made an imprecise remark during his third trip abroad as president. During a 19-minute press conference in Belgium, Biden said Thursday that the US response to Russian troops using chemical weapons “would depend on the nature of the use” — then turned heads by saying the US would respond “in kind.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One that Biden’s “in kind” remark was not meant as a threat of the US using chemical weapons against Russia.
“The United States has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstance,” Sullivan said.
Original Article: https://nypost.com/2022/03/25/joe-biden-says-us-troops-will-be-in-ukraine-in-apparent-gaffe/?
12 CommentsLeave a Reply
This Demented Dipschitt is going to escalate this conflict through Word or Deed. That you can take to the bank.
PH OFF
trumpie lost
Get Real
PH OFF
trumpie lost
IS ! Beijing O’Biden being as DUMB as he looks. He tells them they aren’t going to go to Ukraine and now he says they are. This BRAIN DEAD , BLIND EYE COUT know what he is saying. Our Arm Force’s Personal has to business going over there because he what to save Face in front of the United States and the World. Sorry Beijing Joe this ain’t gonna fix what U started. Beijing Joe if U would have left ALL the Policies that POTUS Donald J. Trump put fourth the United States and Ukraine would not be in this Situation at ALL. F*JB. ! LETS GO BRANDON !
excellent
So true! If Biden did NOTHING when he came into office, we would still be the top energy exporter in the world and Russia would have no money from their pipeline as Europe would’ve been continuing to get their energy products from the U.S. Our inflation would’ve stayed below 2%, gas and energy prices would’ve been half of what it is now as would food prices. This JackA** of a “President” screwed America and all Americans with his stupidity. May God forgive the poor bastard.
None of this would have happened if donald j trump was in office you demonicRATS have innocent blood on your hands
Biden is as corrupt as Zelensky.
And your trumpie said 6 years ago he was going to release his 2015 Federal Tax Returns.
This senile,frail,old,puppet fool, is a blithering, incompetent,embarrassment, and should not be allowed to address our allies or our adversaries. He is so out of touch with reality, he needs to be removed,impeached,thrown out of office, for his total incompetence. He has no business pretending to be president, his dementia is showing,more every day,what a joke he is.,
Insane idiot.
He’s part of it. He has to destroy the US to get to the new world order. He does stuff and gives hundreds of billions to any country they says help at the same time he is trying to ruin America. I don’t know why Ukraine is so important to our politicians but you can bet that they are getting rich from whatever it is. Biochem labs, money laundering, child trafficking. I quarantine it’s one of the above dumbocrats or Rinos, they are all in together on this one. Just follow Hunter and the money