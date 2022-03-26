Eastern Europe Expert: Putin Doomed To Fail

Former NATO Ambassador and Eastern Europe expert Kurt Volker says that he sees “no way out” for Vladimir Putin and that the Russian president is doomed to failure, pulling the Russian Federation down with him!

Volker says that Russia is facing defeat and a bleak future, militarily and economically.

While there were some foreign policy experts who expressed surprise that Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine is going so poorly and has stretched to be nearly a month-long campaign, Volker says he, for one, always expected Ukraine to show strong resistance. Volker says that Putin has only dug himself into a deeper hole by continuing his war in the face of such strong opposition.

“Putin who has no way out. He has gone all-in in this military effort to take over Ukraine. And it’s failing,” Volker, former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, said during a recent interview with Fox News. “So, he’s just going to keep doubling down and doubling down on a military victory that is looking increasingly unlikely.”

Putin is demanding Ukraine demilitarize, recognize Russian control over Crimea and renounce any efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). NATO was founded after World War II in 1949 in an effort to protect European countries within the alliance against threats from Russia — then the Soviet Union.

Ukraine is not part of NATO, which plays no formal role in Russia’s war with Ukraine, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on alliance officials to implement a no-fly zone over his country to stop Russian missile attacks. Most NATO officials have thus far denied those requests, citing concerns of a third world war against Russia.

Volker said he “doesn’t see” Ukraine bowing to Putin’s demands “at all,” with the possible exception of agreeing not to recognize Ukraine as a NATO ally. He does not expect Ukraine to demilitarize but instead strengthen its military and “look for other security guarantees.”

The former ambassador added that the Ukrainians “feel like time is on their side now.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding Russia commit to a cease-fire and withdraw their forces from Ukraine, which Volker does not think is likely to happen any time soon but could happen eventually.

“I could see some commitments or some statement by Ukraine that they’re not joining NATO, as long as they have sovereignty and territorial integrity. And they may accept also to agree to disagree over Crimea and … not accepting that their independent states are part of Russia, but also not fighting to take them back. That’s conceivable,” Volker said.

Even once an agreement is reached between the two countries; however, Russia is facing a bleak future, according to Volker.

“Everybody can see it. People are leaving Russia. You can’t get money. There are shortages of goods in the stores. Everyone can see what’s going on, and they know that this is a disaster for Russia,” he said, adding that he expects Putin to be replaced by a more “rational” leader.

For his part, during his most recent Telegram address, Zelenskyy said that “meaningful negotiations on peace — on security for…Ukraine — are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes,” adding that it is “time” for Russian and Ukrainian officials to meet and talk.

“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound,” he said.