Gates Urges Nations To Switch To Synthetic Beef

Bill Gates recently said that he believes rich nations would help the global fight against climate change by consuming only plant-based meat products instead of beef.
In a recent interview with Technology Review, Gates discussed his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” and emphasized the benefits rich nations could produce by moving to “100% synthetic beef.”
“I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,” Gates said when asked about how countries can help to reduce methane emissions when it comes to food production. “You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time.”
The philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder told the outlet he is hopeful that a turn to plant-based proteins will help combat methane emissions produced by livestock.
“Impossible and Beyond have a road map, a quality road map and a cost road map, that makes them totally competitive,” Gates said, referring to popular plant-based meat companies. “As for scale today, they don’t represent 1% of the meat in the world, but they’re on their way.”
Gates told Technology Review that he acknowledges the alternative argument that getting rid of cows is viewed as an unpopular approach, but he said that the benefits of plant protein are worth a shift for some countries.
“Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” Gates said. “So for meat in the middle-income-and-above countries, I do think it’s possible.”
Original Article: https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538991-bill-gates-rich-nations-should-move-to-100-percent-synthetic-beef
14 CommentsLeave a Reply
This,coming from a “synthetic human being” is the peak of smug arrogance. Put this creep in a looney bin where “idiot savants” belong!
Gates needs to be totally ignored by people. He is a total elitist and fool.
I have serious food allergies with milk, eggs and flour, and now Bill Gates wants to have me eat fake meat???!!! Lord have mercy. I am basically living on meat, vegetables and fruit as it is. How am I supposed to digest fake meat!!!! The man has lost his mind!!! Not happening!!
It can’t be worse than those filled with GMO! Those cattle are being fed GMO for quick profits and bad for your health!
Sounds like he is using the movie ” SOYLENT GREEN ” as his back drop. Well Bill the fool Gates, you eat it 1st and for a long time and include your family also and ex wife. Then and only them will I consider eat it, but I’m not promising anything.
He needs to get over himself.
You know he is not eating plant food,
I do not trust Bill Gates with anything. He put stuff in the vaccines for African that cause no birth. He had something to do with the recent vaccines for covic. Oh yes, no red meat for us, let eat fake meat. BS Gates!!!
The climate is always changing so if it isn’t getting warmer it would be getting colder. Screw Gates and all the other idiots, I like warm.
If this guy were sane he would not deliver such dribble..
Bill gates like bill clinton, is a pervert.
Gates needs to be put out to pasture.
Fuck Joe Biden
Fuck China
Fuck Bill Gates
I see he doesn’t mention deer. The deer population has exploded thanks to people off natural predators. Next he will go after chickens and fish.