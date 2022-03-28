Listen: Kamala Gives Her Solution To Commuters

When Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States, we were well aware that if he won, we’d be dealing with a rambling mess prone to extended fits of incoherence. But, when he picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, we figured that at the very least, she’d maybe be up to the task of cleaning up Biden’s verbal messes by speaking in full sentences and staying on topic.
And then Joe Biden won. And then Kamala Harris became vice president. And then America and the world had a chance to see that Kamala Harris is really no better at articulating a thought or speaking English than Joe Biden.
Since Kamala Harris became vice president, we’ve been subjected to speech after speech and interview after interview in which she’s served us nothing but heaping plates from the word salad bar. And she dished up another one during a recent interview with nationally syndicated radio personality Willie Moore Jr., who asked her about the Biden administration’s solution to the high gas prices that are causing more and more Americans to struggle in this economy.
Take a listen:
Wow. She really puts it into perspective, doesn’t she? The perspective of an extremely drunk person, maybe, but perspective nonetheless!
And would you believe it gets better still? Willie Moore Jr. asked Kamala what she would say to encourage Americans during these difficult times, and Kamala answered him in the best way she knew how: incomprehensibly.
Behold:
Resist we much!
Original Article: https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2022/03/28/kamala-harris-lays-out-biden-admins-solution-to-high-gas-prices-and-offers-some-words-of-encouragement-for-struggling-americans-audio/?
