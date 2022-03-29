Evidence Mounts In Federal Tax Probe Of Hunter Biden!

The federal tax probe of Hunter Biden’s finances is turning up the heat, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that prosecutors have been gathering more information about the first son’s financial dealings abroad.

According to the WSJ, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware sought more information related to the income Biden received from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd. They also questioned one of his associates about his drug and alcohol abuse, spending habits, and mental state in 2018.

An investigation into Biden for tax crimes began in 2018 and expanded to include potential violations of foreign lobbying and money laundering rules. His work in Ukraine contributed to former President Trump’s first impeachment. Between 2014 and 2019, Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board and was paid around $50,000 a month, which prompted Trump to urge President Volodymyr Zelensky to open up an investigation into Biden’s father President Biden, who was Trump’s electoral opponent at that time.

Prosecutors are also reportedly investigating Hunter Biden’s business relationships in other countries, such as China and Kazakhstan.

Hunter Biden said earlier this month that he paid off more than $1 million in tax liability with a loan, according to The New York Times. However, that doesn’t safeguard him from charges.

The Journal reported that it did not know how close the investigation was to being complete.

Mainstream Media Blackout

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing tax probe and the recent reveal of the truth about the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, Newsmax is reporting that it has been nearly a year since the lamestream media has made a single mention of the name Hunter Biden!

Corporate news giants such as NBC, CBS, and ABC, have not mentioned Hunter Biden’s name in 259 days, according to a study conducted by the Media Research Center.

“It has now been 259 days — 37 weeks — since July 12, 2021. That’s when any of the corrupt network newscasts last uttered the words ‘Hunter Biden.’ Scandal after scandal, nothing seems to shake the determination of the ABC, CBS, and NBC morning and evening news shows to keep the public from knowing about the President’s wayward son and his sketchy financial and foreign dealings,” Scott Whitlock, the research director of MRC, wrote.

According to Whitlock’s analysis, programs such as ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” CBS’ morning offerings, “CBS Evening News,” NBC’s “Today,” and “NBC Nightly News” have all not mentioned Hunter Biden since last July.