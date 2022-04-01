More Records Surface Tying Hunter Biden To Dealings In Communist China!

As the federal probe of Hunter Biden’s finances intensifies, more damaging records about his dealings with the Communist regime in China have surfaced.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson presented more bank records that show President Biden’s son Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from companies connected to China as recently as 2017.

The transactions, uncovered in an investigation by the two senators, raise concerns about influence peddling by the Biden family and the potential for compromising the administration’s policies toward Beijing.

“Our challenge is that the deep state does not give up its secrets easily. New evidence of Biden family influence peddling is surfacing on a regular basis, often coming from records from Hunter Biden’s laptop,” said Sen. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, and member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Democrats in 2020 dismissed the evidence of questionable financial dealings involving Hunter Biden as Russian disinformation. The evidence is getting a second look after even left-leaning news outlets recently have had to acknowledge the authenticity of incriminating emails and records found on Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop computer during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The senators uncovered records of three bank transfers that show a $1 million payment to Hunter Biden’s company from a Chinese company that was embroiled in a US investigation of international bribery and money laundering.

“Over the course of our investigation into how Hunter Biden used his father’s position and name to enrich himself and his family, the dishonest press published countless stories reporting on the Democrats’ false charge that we were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation,” Johnson said. “Once we issued our September and November 2020 reports, which were based almost exclusively on US-sourced documents and interviews with US citizens, the media largely ignored it. When they did write a story on it, they declared that our reports found nothing new. A classic media cover-up.”

The bank records presented by the two Senators trace the $1 million from the Chinese government-linked company CEFC China Energy to Hunter Biden’s company Hudson West III in November 2017 and then to Hunter Biden’s Owasco law firm in March 2018.

The records of the wire transfers indicate the payments were made to Hunter Biden’s firm for representing Patrick Ho Chi Ping, who was the head of CEFC at the time.

The original transfer of $1 million coincides with Mr. Ho’s arrest by US authorities in November 2017 on international bribery and money laundering charges.

Federal agents have not charged Hunter Biden with a crime related to these transactions, and the Justice Department has not indicated that Hunter Biden is under investigation related to CEFC.

President Biden has said he never discussed business with his son. He maintains that his public service, including as Vice President from 2009 to 2017, was kept separate from his family’s business dealings.

“We may never know all the details of the Biden family foreign entanglements or the full extent to which those entanglements compromise our current president. But I’m pretty confident I know who does know – intelligence operatives in Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea,” Mr. Johnson said. “Elements within US intelligence agencies probably also know. They’re just not going to tell us.”

The senators previously revealed another bank transfer of $100,000 from CEFC to Owasco on Aug. 4, 2017. Hunter Biden managed and had an ownership stake in Owasco.

Around the time of his arrest in November 2017, Ho also reportedly called President Biden’s brother James Biden, who was involved in Hunter Biden’s far-flung international business deals. “Ho’s decision to call the Biden family around the same time he got arrested is revealing, particularly in light of the fact that the same month a million dollars just happened to be transferred to Hunter Biden’s company,” Mr. Johnson said.

Ho was ultimately convicted of bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe top officials of Chad and Uganda in exchange for business advantages for CEFC. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, requested information about Ho from the Justice Department in March 2021 related to court filings indicating the department had surveillance records on him. The Justice Department would not confirm whether they had the records, the senators said.

“Unfortunately, the attorney general refuses to clarify that outrageous contradiction for Congress,” said Mr. Johnson.

Grassley said the two senators would reveal new records in the coming days showing more connections between Hunter Biden and the Chinese government.

“Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people,” Johnson said.

The White House has yet to respond to the records and their implications.