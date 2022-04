A video of Dr. Anthony Fauci was unearthed by reporter Elijah Shaffer. In the video, Fauci states a position that he’s clearly flip-flopped on. Speaking of the viral influenza (the flu), the NIAID director says “The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself”. Has “the science” changed in such a short period of time Fauci?

“The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself” – Dr. Fauci (pre C19) pic.twitter.com/a6qiDa0Ubt — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) March 31, 2022