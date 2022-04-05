Did AOC Just Get Slammed For ‘Not Helping’ NY Amazon Workers?

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island voted to unionize last week, and some of them say Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) abandoned them.

The facility has made headlines since 2020, when workers first began to complain of conditions. Christian Smalls, who attempted to start a union, was fired. In February, he was arrested after he was asked to leave the facility.

Last Friday, the Amazon Labor Union he helped found reported workers voted 1518 to 1154 to unionize. Ocasio-Cortez, whom union organizers have said had their support before abandoning them, celebrated on Twitter.

She shared the ALU tweet and a flexing emoji. She was quickly called out by podcaster Krystal Ball.

“Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry,” Ball said in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet. “These are your constituents and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory.”

The Democrat from New York fired back.

The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so. One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

Smalls then entered the chat to side against Ocasio-Cortez.

“Smh @AOC that’s terrible workers from your district definitely commute to Staten Island I know them personally maybe you should do your do [sic] diligence,” he wrote.

The criticism of the congresswoman didn’t end there. Status Coup News, which has documented the effort to unionize the Staten Island warehouse, interviewed Smalls and others.

“AOC, she’s in New York, Jamaal Bowman, he’s in New York,” noted Jordan Chariton with Status Coup News while interviewing Smalls. “Where are the elected progressives to support you guy?”

Smalls described he and others as forgotten misfits. Chariton also spoke to another union organizer named Derrick Palmer, who said Ocasio-Cortez met with he and others when they first began to organize. He said she pledged her support.

“Last minute, [she] just backed out,” Palmer said. “It’s been silent, ever since.”

One man who spoke to Chariton, whose identity was not released, said it is “sad” and “unfortunate” Ocasio-Cortez abandoned those who unionized the Staten Island Amazon warehouse.

In a separate interview, Chariton asked Smalls if he had a message for Ocasio-Cortez.

“Hell no,” he said. “She don’t deserve this moment.”

Original Article: https://www.mediaite.com/politics/hell-no-she-dont-deserve-this-moment-amazon-union-organizers-say-aoc-abandoned-them-as-she-celebrates-their-victory/