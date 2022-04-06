Kamala Harris’s Staff Is Charging For The Doors! 

There continues to be a mass exodus of people working for Vice President Kamala Harris. The latest disgruntled staffer to head for the exits is deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs.

First reported by Reuters, Fuchs’ departure has been made official via an internal memo which was issued on Monday, Apr. 4.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this administration, working for the Vice President and President on behalf of the American people,” Fuchs wrote in an email to fellow staffers. “Fifteen months later, it’s almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances. And it is thanks to the work of this administration – and all of you – that our country has had such success in tackling these challenges and turning things around.”

Fuchs said that he will stay on as deputy chief of staff until early May.

“The Vice President is grateful for Michael’s tireless work, leadership, and the many miles he traveled domestically and internationally as we lifted up families and strengthened relationships with allies abroad. Our entire team will miss Michael as he begins this next chapter,” Harris communications director Jamal Simmons said in a statement.

Fuchs’ exit follows those of many other of Harris’s staffers, including deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs Vincent Evans, director of Harris’ press operations Peter Velz, vice presidential national security adviser Amb. Nancy McEldowney, and director of speechwriting Kate Childs Graham.