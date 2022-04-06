Ukrainian Mayor Executed As Russians Say Mass Graves Are Fake!

The mayor of a Ukrainian village was kidnapped, executed, and dumped in a shallow grave alongside her husband and son — as disturbing satellite images showed a 45-foot-long trench where a mass grave was dug in neighboring Bucha after killings widely decried as “genocide.”
This all as the Russians claim that the horrific images of the brutality in Bucha seen in person by Western journalists and caught on satellite imagery are fakes.
Olga Sukhenk, the mayor of Motyzhyn — a suburban village just outside the capital, Kyiv — and her family were believed to have been kidnapped by invading Russian troops on Mar. 23, Ukrainian officials said.
The troops then “tortured and murdered the whole family of the village head,” said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.
“The occupiers suspected they were collaborating with our military, giving us locations of where to target our artillery.
“These scum tortured, slaughtered, and killed the whole family,” he said, naming Sukhenko, her husband, Ihor Sukhenko, and their son, Oleksandr.
A Reuters reporter saw the bodies in a shallow grave in a forest near a farm, which had been all but destroyed, just outside Motyzhyn.
One of those buried in the sand had his head taped. A fourth body — an unidentified man who appeared to have been tied up — was seen in a well near the burned-out farm, where black burn marks climbed up its few remaining walls, the Reuters reporter said.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed the mayor’s murder, saying she had been among 11 mayors and community heads taken into Russian captivity across Ukraine.
They were among the bodies of at least 410 civilians who have been removed from Kyiv-area towns in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “genocide.’’
On Monday, Apr. 4, satellite images emerged of a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found about 20 miles from Motyzhyn in the Kyiv suburb Bucha, where shocking scenes emerged of bodies left in the street.
The images were shared by Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine. However, Russian propagandists claim that the massacre was “staged” by Ukrainian armed forces and foreign media outlets. Among the “evidence” used in the purported debunk are claims that a dead body can allegedly be seen “moving an arm,” while another appears to “sit up” after the car with the camera operator passes by.
The same post also claims, seemingly in self-contradiction, that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the town after Russian troops left, “which could also have resulted in civilian deaths.” It shares a short clip, supposedly showing the aftermath of “Ukrainian shelling” of Bucha. The video features no actual footage of the shelling.
President Zelensky toured the area Monday, saying that “dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”
“What you see around, what they did to this modern town, is a characteristic of the Russian military, who treated people worse than animals. These are war crimes, and this will be recognized by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said, Ukrainian outlet UNIAN reported.
There is no one word to describe the atrocities perpetrated against the Ukrainian citizens other than satanic!
Butcha Killings – the Nightmare of an Invasion War
the invader army lost its battle;
before
its withdrawal
from the occupied territory
its soldiers committed the horrible massacre
they left disturbingly shocked
and heart-broken
images
of
bodies
in civilian clothes
strewn on streets
all over the ruined city.
unarmed victims were shot dead
at close range
in a brutal execution style
some with hands tied behind their backs
some with plastic bags covered their heads
some female bodies raped and burnt.
how the hell on earth
such
an atrocious war crime
could be committed in this modern era?
would there be any remote possibility
that the current Czar
cease
his so-call “special military operation”
and give up his dream of building a vast empire
before his own nation
going
down the drain?
or would he go ahead to his dead-end
by committing suicide and taking the whole world with him?
let’s hope modern mankind
have
enough courage
to fight any war crime against humanity
even at the costly price of the doomsday of our world.
Thao Chuong Tran Quoc Viet
04-04-2022
I would place declining Putin up there with or even above Hitler or Stalin as a Genocider on the Ukrainian people. Also, it’s to bad that this government doesn’t have people leading this country that don’t have a pair of cojones as Truman, Eisenhower, MacArthur, or Patton did.
I don’t believe Russians killed them. I believe the Ukrainian troops are guilty of the atrocities against it’s own citizens. Don’t take your eyes off the laptop from hell and NEVER believe MSM propaganda.
what a totally stupid statement Just another “commie ” shill. The Russians are a class ack, but those bad bad Ukrainians and such evil people, they kill there own to make those angelic Russians look bad.
You are a jerk to even suggest this
The atrocities committed by Russian troops will be remembered into history. Genocide is beyond the rules of battle and enters the realm of ‘slaughter of the innocent’. Not only is Putin a war criminal but so are his troops for not rising up against such cruelty. Even a lowly private knows the rules of the Geneva Convention.
Esto es lo qué Putin y sus secuaces aprendieron del señor Stanli y Hitler y es algo que muchos países también están haciendo ej: Venezuela,Cuba,North Korea,Nicaragua,Y muy pronto muchas naciones de latinoamericanos