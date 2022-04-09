Shocking Video Shows How COVID China Treats Children

We’re all tired of hearing about COVID. If Dr. Fauci ever comes up it had better be in association with him losing his job. Don’t bring up masks unless it has to do with no more mask mandates on planes. We live in America, in the United States of Texas and Florida and we’ve been going about our lives for some time now.

The sad reality is that the site of patient zero has done nothing but intensify restrictions and mandates. Given what we know about the virus, these Chinese measures should be treated as human rights violations. This is not acceptable to treat people like this. It’s even worse that kids are losing their childhoods even though they are the least susceptible. Look at this recent video of this Chinese child being forced to wear a hazmat suit while be shouted instructions. Keep being nonconformists, because some folks want this in America.