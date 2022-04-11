Trans Non-binary Elementary School Teacher Says 3-Yr Old’s ‘Understand’ Sexual Identity!

Two trans elementary school teachers are shouting to the world how “OK” it is for small children as young as three years old, to be included in talks about gender identity and sexual orientation in their schools.

At the end of March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 1557, Parental Rights in Education. This bill reinforces the parent’s rights to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade, and prohibits instruction that is not age-appropriate for students.

Some people of the general public, who may or may not have bothered actually reading the bill, have called it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, which really shook things up in the gay community. Because, why not have super young impressionable minds persuaded to consider that their “gender may be wrong”. Also, given the biological way children’s brains develop, discussing life altering sexual decisions at that age seems wildly inappropriate and not necessary.

However, teachers like these somehow think little kiddos, who aren’t able to make choices on buying beer, being able to drive, or legally make any decision on their own, are able to make decisions “on their own” about their sexuality, with or without parents.

Check out this Twitter post of a trans non-binary elementary school teacher who is convinced she should be teaching your innocent child about sexual identity.

Trans non-binary elementary teacher says 3 year olds are old enough to learn about gender identity, sexual orientation, and pronouns. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/fylE9jCQrF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

Here’s another elementary school teacher explaining how they were born a female, and because being a female felt like wearing an itchy sweater she changed into a male after 18 years old.

.@BrookeSchool 1st grade teacher records an “identity share” zoom call with K-2 grades where he spoke about being trans.



“When babies are born the dr looks & makes a guess on whether the baby is a boy or girl. Sometimes the dr is wrong. If they are right, the baby is cisgender” pic.twitter.com/qYGFm9B7rF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

The bill DeSantis and other governors are signing into office to protect children in school from sexual conversations, are making the LGBTQ community upset, along with Disney and other people and organizations who seem to be very much “into” persuading super innocent, and impressionable very young children to talk about how they “feel” about being a boy or a girl.