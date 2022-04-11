Trans Non-binary Elementary School Teacher Says 3-Yr Old’s ‘Understand’ Sexual Identity!

Two trans elementary school teachers are shouting to the world how “OK” it is for small children as young as three years old, to be included in talks about gender identity and sexual orientation in their schools.
At the end of March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 1557, Parental Rights in Education. This bill reinforces the parent’s rights to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade, and prohibits instruction that is not age-appropriate for students.
Some people of the general public, who may or may not have bothered actually reading the bill, have called it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, which really shook things up in the gay community. Because, why not have super young impressionable minds persuaded to consider that their “gender may be wrong”. Also, given the biological way children’s brains develop, discussing life altering sexual decisions at that age seems wildly inappropriate and not necessary.
However, teachers like these somehow think little kiddos, who aren’t able to make choices on buying beer, being able to drive, or legally make any decision on their own, are able to make decisions “on their own” about their sexuality, with or without parents.
Check out this Twitter post of a trans non-binary elementary school teacher who is convinced she should be teaching your innocent child about sexual identity.
Here’s another elementary school teacher explaining how they were born a female, and because being a female felt like wearing an itchy sweater she changed into a male after 18 years old.
The bill DeSantis and other governors are signing into office to protect children in school from sexual conversations, are making the LGBTQ community upset, along with Disney and other people and organizations who seem to be very much “into” persuading super innocent, and impressionable very young children to talk about how they “feel” about being a boy or a girl.
14 CommentsLeave a Reply
These people are too dumb to be teachers.
Yes
Where are the wealthy conservatives who could donate money toward the construction of affordable private schools for the children of parents who don’t want their kids exposed to woke extremism? Or do parents need to actively take over school boards to make their voices heard? We need solutions and we need them fast.
They want more children to be confused and be part of the circus.
These teachers are warped and I would not want them anywhere near my children.
Totally Disgrace.
This Pervert needs to lose its Job
These Perverts don’t need to be educators fire these Freak Shows
Disgrace a total Disgrace.
Straight up answer is…………..NO. I would pull my child from school the very first day. Maybe the teacher is legit….but would I ever take that chance on my child’s mind being protected. Never…!
This ideology is BLM’s manifesto to destroy the nuclear family. With the transgender movement they are starting to accomplish this. It’s long over due for stopping the spread of this divisive movement. If an individual is old enough to make personnel choices so be it but one should should keep their personnel issues to them selves. The work place is no place for sexuality that applies any work place.
If the Dr made a mistake when you were born why did you need all the drugs and possible anatomy change to “become” who you really are? See,s to me that the Dr was right and YOU are the one who is confused! The other idiot is just that, an idiot…
Very confused people wh need a lot of mental health interventions and removed from the school systems
Since when does a Dr. have to GUESS! at the sex of the newborn. Either the baby has a penis or a vagina.