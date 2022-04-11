Trump Endorses Dr. Oz Despite His Long History of Liberalism

The latest endorsement by President Trump for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania has made news and ripples of doubts among Trump’s followers. Is Dr. Oz conservative enough, if at all, to be voted in to the US Senate?

For conservatives, there are many red flags surrounding Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famous TV personality and self-proclaimed conservative, who is running for the Senate seat of retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. While being a dual citizen of America and Turkey alone is an alarm bell chiming serious political conflict about his candidacy, Dr. Oz has a history of leftwing advocacy not easy to ignore.

Going back as early as 2010, Dr. Oz hosted a show where, among other things, he promoted transgenderism in children.

Former Trump campaign executive assistant Kingsley Cortes rhetorically asked on Twitter “This Dr. Oz?” as she shared the link to an article about his show on embracing transgender ideology.

WorldNetDaily (WMD) published a story on Sunday about conservatives asking whether Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Oz was the “worst possible” since this neo-conservative candidate has pushed for gun control and abortion many times in the past in addition to advocacy of other liberal causes.

In recent months, Dr. Oz has promoted COVID vaccines, including shots for children, on Fox News and other platforms. Oz is to Fox what Sanjay Gupta is to CNN—promoting the medical establishment version of health advice and encouraging people to trust big pharma and compromised institutions.

Trump himself was publicly booed by his own supporters in Alabama last August when he tried to sell them the COVID vaccines.

While conservatives Kathy Barnett and Jeff Bartos seems to be more solid on right-wing issues, Trump picked Dr. Oz seemingly for his screen charm, financial status, and overall popularity, all of which translate into usable election currency. Barnett and Bartos seem more grassroots-level conservatives that the average voter can better relate to; but they lack the desirable qualities of a popular candidate in the financially controlled political market, even if they are anti-establishment.

The bigger question here is whether Trump is still naive enough in throwing away endorsements to unreliable candidates on the scale of conservative values or whether he knows who he is picking but will do it anyway to have a better chance at victory. Perhaps, it doesn’t matter much because in the end, conservatives are not sycophants and they will go with their conscience and the best of their awareness. So Trump shouldn’t be surprised if some of his picks, whether Dr. Oz or others, don’t make it to their desired public offices.