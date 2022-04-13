DeSantis: Funds in Place to Bus Migrants out of Florida

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is planning on transporting any illegal immigrants sent to Florida by the Biden administration out of the state.

According to Newsmax, a spokesperson for DeSantis’ office stated that the transportation for migrants who entered the US illegally out of Florida was included in the governor’s recent budget recommendations. Additionally, the state Legislature’s proposed budget includes $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state and relocate them.

According to the spokesperson, ”…the legislature delivered on this priority, along with many of the governor’s other priorities to protect Floridians from the harmful impacts of the Biden border crisis.”

DeSantis has proposed sending the migrants to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard. However, the governor’s office said that sending them to ”…other ‘progressive’ states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law” is also an option.

According to the governor’s office, ”…it is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda,” adding that the state will have access to the funds appropriated for relocating illegal immigrants for the provision when DeSantis signs the new budget before July 1.

During remarks last week, DeSantis said that he will send illegal immigrants who are “dumped” into the Sunshine State to sanctuary states like President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. DeSantis also railed against the Biden administration’s termination of the Title 42, which previously had given the administration the ability to bar people from entering the country during a health crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic.

In November, DeSantis previously claimed that dozens of flights carrying illegal immigrants landed in Florida at the direction of the Biden administration. At that time, DeSantis threatened to the migrants to Delaware on buses.

Earlier this month, the White House recently dismissed similar promised from Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott as a “publicity stunt.”

Original Article: https://thepostmillennial.com/desantis-funds-are-in-place-to-bus-illegal-migrants-out-of-state