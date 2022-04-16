Steven Seagal … One Bad (Russian) Actor

Just what Hollywood needs … another slap in the face. This one is figurative. It comes from long time actor Steven Seagal. He has spent his career playing over-the-top tough guys in B-rated action films.

I call him a “bad actor” not as a review of his movies. In fact, I have never seen any of his movies. I use the term in the sense of a person being “bad” in real life. One may use the term to describe Russian despot Vladimir Putin as a “bad actor” on the world stage.

Speaking of Putin, he is the reason that I call Seagal a bad actor.

It seems that Seagal spent his 70th birthday celebrating in Russia with folks he describes as “family” and “friends.” Among them, are Margarita Simonyan the editor-in-chief of RT, Putin’s personal state-run propaganda platform, and broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov. They have both been sanctioned by the United States and other nations for their support of the Ukraine invasion.

Seagal is seen on Twitter toasting the assemblage of Putin’s cronies, saying “you are my family and my friends. And I love all of you and we stand together, through thick and through thin.”

Despite the brutal invasion of Ukraine and the obvious war crimes against humanity, Seagal retains his admiration of Putin. He had previously referred to the Moscow Madman as “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today.”

The actor carries propaganda water for Putin. According to Seagal, “I look at both [Russia and Ukraine] as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

Seagal sought and received Russian citizenship in 2016. Besides acting, he has served as a lobbyist for Russian firearms manufacturer ORSIS. His main responsibility appears to have been getting the American government to end restrictions on the importation of ORSIS weapons into the United States.

To say that Seagal is not a likable guy is a gross understatement. The cast of Saturday Night Live rated him the worst host in the program’s history – not only humorless but a bully to the SNL crew. He also has had a number of lawsuits for sexual harassment.

Looking at his background, Seagal’s admiration of Putin may be due to a similarity in their natures. Tough guys that may be suffering from feelings of inferiority.

What is amazing is how successfully Seagal had been in movies and television despite his morally corrupt personality and opinions. Hopefully, that is over now. If Hollywood can ban Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock for ten years, Steven Seagal should be on the permanent “do not admit” list.

It is amazing how many entertainers are bad actors in real life.

So, there ‘tis.