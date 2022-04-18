Video: Roger Stone Tells Trump DeSantis Is A POS

Roger Stone warned former President Donald Trump to watch out for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The infamous political operative posted a short video to his social media accounts over Easter weekend which Stone claimed showed him reuniting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the night before.

In the clip, Trump apparently spots Stone and greets him. After they embrace and Stone says, “God bless you,” Trump says he will speak to Stone in the club. Before they part, Stone delivers his warning.

“Watch DeSantis,” he appears to say, adding, “He’s a piece of …” That’s when the clip cuts off, but at least one reporter who shared the clip seemed convinced he said, “s***.”

In a post to his verified Gab account, Stone said, “Great to see the 45th and 47th President last night,” alluding to a possible presidential campaign. Both Trump and DeSantis are widely considered top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, though neither one has declared a run.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in January that any supposed feud he had with DeSantis was “fake news” and claimed to have “a very good relationship with Ron and intend to for a long time.”

Stone has been critical of DeSantis in the past.

“Ron DeSantis Yale Harvard fat boy can’t get out of his own way. Not smart. Not honest and not going to be president,” Stone posted to social media earlier this year.

Stone, who has long been regarded as a “dirty trickster,” was pardoned by Trump for felony crimes arising from the Russia investigation.

Original Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/roger-stone-posts-video-of-him-telling-trump-to-watch-out-for-ron-desantis?