WATCH: Easter Bunny Doesn’t Want Biden Talking About Afghanistan

In recent weeks, Biden administration staffers have walked back so many foreign policy remarks made by the president that many Americans have wondered just who exactly is in charge at the White House. Based on a new video released Monday, it would appear that President Joe Biden is being directed by none other than the Easter Bunny.

On Monday, the president was captured on video at the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll being interrupted by the Easter Bunny — just as he was about to delve into topics such as Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Twitter user named Thomas Dillon shared the video, saying, “Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll.”

The president can be seen stopping mid-sentence and quickly going with the furry creature:

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering shared another angle of the interaction, which truly captured the extent the bunny went in ensuring Biden remained distracted. The bunny can be seen waving his arms frantically in front of the commander in chief’s face.

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

Readers should keep in mind that Biden has a penchant for refusing to take certain actions by claiming an anonymous group of people known only as “they” will not let him.

For example, while in Europe in March, the president claimed that he was blocked from entering Ukraine by this group.

“I’m here in Poland to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis and quite frankly, part of my disappointment is that I can’t see it firsthand like I have in other places,” Biden said at the time.

“They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” he added.

But maybe it isn’t a group blocking the president. Could it be one non-gender conforming individual controlling the commander-in-chief?

More specifically, perhaps the interaction between Biden and the bunny on Monday during the White House’s Easter Egg Roll, the world received a clue that “they” is actually the preferred pronoun of the Easter Bunny.

In that case, the giant rabbit’s preferred pronouns would be “they,” making the rabbit a Mx. E. Bunny.

Of course, another video shows that Biden is also controlled in part by First Lady Jill Biden. The Daily Wire’s Twitter account flagged that Jill had to remind her husband to continue waving to the crowd.

“Jill Biden just prompted Joe Biden: ‘Wave…wave,” The Daily Wire tweeted. “Everything is fine.”

That interaction can be seen here:

Jill Biden just prompted Joe Biden: "Wave…wave."



Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/UecKizuwtj — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 18, 2022

If the Easter Bunny is heading up Biden’s comms shop, it would seem that Santa Clause is in charge of economic policy. That at least would explain the Biden administration’s desire to provide “free” gits to Americans and illegal aliens through an ever-expanded federal government via policies like the Build Back Better bill.

Original Article: https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-easter-bunny-blocks-joe-biden-from-commenting-on-foreign-policy?