Hunter Rips Joe in Blistering Letter: ‘You Have Finally Crossed the Line’

Hunter Biden’s laptop has revealed a lot, not the least of which is that Joe Biden and his family have some serious issues.

The National Pulse has a draft letter from Hunter to his father that was on the laptop that puts a sharp focus on that. According to them, part of the letter is mentioned in Miranda Devine’s book on the laptop and Devine appears to acknowledge that.

The letter was written on Jan. 14, 2017, just as Joe was about to leave office as vice president and just after he had received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama — the nation’s highest civilian honor, what Hunter calls “the most rewarding day of your career.” I’m not sure what he did to deserve such an honor. The letter is sometimes hard to decipher because it reads like Hunter wrote it while on parmesan cheese or some other more powerful substance. But the gist is a lot of anger at the way that Joe Biden has treated the family — in particular the way he has treated his brother Jim Biden and his sister, Valerie, who Hunter refers to as “Aunt Val” and regards as another mother. “You have finally crossed the line,” Hunter says, with how Joe has humiliated the people who love him. In the letter, “Mom-mom” refers to Hunter’s grandmother, Jean Biden.

Dad you have to listen- then you can do whatever you want. I’ll make it the last time and you can ignore it or i hope at least acknowledge that the three people On earth who have lived their lives in service to you who love you more than the next 30 combined have suddenly all Concluded for their own reasons that you have finally crossed the line- that we won’t be publicly and privately humiliated while those that publicly and privately humiliate us our [sic] held to the world as the loves of your life the life of your… Love is an action dad not an emotion. Think how your brother and sister express their love for you. They do anything you tell them to do and have their whole lives. You act as if I have no right to tell you about what you did or didn’t have or haven’t done with your siblings. Well that’s just absurd. Uncle Jimmy is my best friend and aunt Val is my mother – and if you make me ever feel like saying that is somehow la [sic] betrayal than [sic] know this every time over the last 30 years you say “she saved OUR lives” with aunt Val standing right next and never mention her I feel like grabbing the mic and saying she may have saved his life but beau and I were pretty happy with Mom mom and Aunt Val. Loosing Mommy was more like expect it might be to be born without legs you know something really really important isn’t there but don’t quite know why it feels so incredibly absent when you can’t remember it’s presence. And then you learn to walk and get bionic legs and a set of wings. Mom mom and Aunt Val saved MY life dad they saved Beaus life Dad you saved our lives— i understand the lie serves your purpose Dad but to make two boys who had the three greatest mothers god could conceive taken from them that they had to buy into it or they would be betraying you is pretty awful- because that is not choice we would ever even let sit in our minds a moment. That’s an act of love dad and the greatest act of love is that your sister never once even in the slightest way would allow us to believe that it must be torture to be written out of the greatest love story ever told. Do you who has done more for me been more loyal and is actual embodiment of your line – if you have to ask it’s too late. Uncle Jimmy is the only person I have ever known by a factor of ten that has never asked first . 1 have seen him take punch after punch in the face from every drowning family member he has saved and when the crowd of gawkers gather around and say wow that was so brave so selfless he without exception says what do vou mean that was my brother who not me. Well where did you get the broken nose and black eye- and the whole family says well you know Jim he’s reckless he’s a hothead he leaps before he looks– he’s a lovable tornado. How do you let that stand? Because it there is one hero in this story that deserves the Medal of Honor for throwing himself on the grenade it’s my uncle and it’s like Groundhog Day no matter how hard he try’s to rewrite the story each time he puts himself back together again it’s the same ending-/ there’s a grenade in the living room on Christmas Eve and the whole family gathers around and postures and pontificates or hides under the couch or pushes someone in front of them and there’s uncle Jim missing both legs in a wheel chair with one eye and maybe not until Ive seen him do it a hundred times before does he say “come on – guys at least heip me out of my chair and this time please don’t make me drive myself to the hospital- get me a cab and I’ll pay you back.” So dad on arguably the most rewarding day in your career you [fail] to even say and I want publicly thank the heart and soul of this family the…

It makes clear that there’s something very dysfunctional with the relationships in the family and that Hunter doesn’t feel like Joe is hearing or seeing it, that he’s too wrapped up in his own narrative and not seeing the worth of the people around him. It’s pretty sad when it’s Hunter who has so many issues having to preach to Joe about how to act.

It’s similar in nature to a prior note on the laptop, where he talks to his daughter and says at least that he’s not making her turn over half of what he makes like Joe makes him do.

In a 2019 text to his daughter Naomi, he wrote: ‘I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. ‘It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.’

Talk about dysfunctional — this is it.

Original Article: https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/04/20/hunter-rips-joe-in-blistering-letter-you-have-finally-crossed-the-line-n552939