Illegal Alien Child Sex Offender Deported 10 Times Arrested In Texas

The arrests of two illegal alien sex offenders at the U.S.-Mexico border this week once again spotlighted the brokenness of the country’s immigration enforcement system under President Joe Biden.

In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended two Mexican nationals for illegally entering the country with past sex abuse convictions — one of whom has been deported a whopping 10 times in the last two years.

Humberto Alvarez-Peralta, 42, was reportedly picked up by agents shortly after crossing the border on April 13. A subsequent biometric background investigation revealed that he had been convicted on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child in Liberty, Texas, in 1997.

Despite being repeatedly apprehended and removed from the U.S., Alvarez-Peralta continued to re-enter the country seemingly without consequence. He was most recently deported in March 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Another illegal alien sex offender — 63-year-old Hipolito Hernandez-Acosta — was reportedly apprehended on April 14 shortly after illegally entering the country. During processing, it was revealed that Hernandez-Acosta has a lengthy criminal record that includes a felony conviction for statutory rape in Georgia in 1995.

He, too, had been ordered for removal from the country on three separate occasions.

Under U.S. law, illegal alien convicted felons with prior removals can be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation, a charge that carries a possible sentence of 20 years in prison. However, it appears that federal authorities refrained from taking such an action against Alvarez-Peralta and Hernandez-Acosta until now.

TheBlaze reached out to the Department of Homeland Security seeking answers as to why. This article will be updated if a response is offered.

In its news release, CBP noted that the apprehension of sex offenders at the U.S.-Mexico border has been on the rise of late, especially in the Del Rio Sector.

Earlier in the month, agents arrested two other border-crossers with past sex offense convictions. Prior to that, between October 2021 and March 2022, agents arrested 19 sex offenders in that region alone.

During that same time period, Del Rio agents have reportedly encountered more than 660 criminal migrants in total.

Yet even as the situation on the border continues to deteriorate, the Biden administration last week moved to end Title 42 — a Trump-era rule that allows border agents to turn away illegal immigrants over COVID-19 health concerns. The policy change is expected to result in a manifold increase of illegal border crossings.

Original Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/border-agents-arrest-sex-offender-deported-10-times