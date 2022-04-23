Spotify Drops Obama Podcasts

Spotify executives have decided against renewing multi-year contracts with Barack and Michelle Obama.

The streaming platform was home to “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast with Obama and Bruce Springsteen. However, the lack of appearances on their shows led Spotify to cut ties with the pair.

According to the Daily Mail, the Obamas have only published 18 interviews on the streaming platform over two years. The pair have also allegedly run into conflict with Spotify regarding rights to their content and limited appearances in podcast episodes.

Further adding to the Obamas’ embarrassment, Spotify reportedly initiated the decision to part ways, not the former president, Bloomberg News claims.

Nonetheless, their production company Higher Ground is already seeking a multimillion deal elsewhere. Negotiations are currently underway with Amazon’s Audible and iHeartMedia.

Many conservatives point to Americans’ increasing displeasure with the liberal agenda as the reason why left-wing media personalities and platforms are losing ratings.

On Thursday, CNN also announced the end of their unsuccessful streaming service CNN+ after failing to reach more than 10,000 daily viewers.

After investing over $100 million, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shut down the streaming platform only one month after its launch.

BREAKING: Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ and is expected to provide details to staffers Thursday…https://t.co/VUJ2QvtB5T via @variety — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) April 21, 2022

Netflix is similarly struggling, although the company claims “Covid” is why they are hemorrhaging subscribers.

Original Article: https://www.rsbnetwork.com/news/spotify-will-not-renew-podcast-deal-with-the-obamas/