WATCH: Antifa Welcomes Illegal Aliens, Torment Reporters

Left-wing activists and antifa agitators were on the ground in Washington D.C., Thursday night to greet dozens of illegal immigrants as they arrived by bus near Union Station. Video footage shows the activists trying to block reporters from filming the migrants, and from asking them questions.

Independent journalist “Border Hawk,” who was on the ground to cover the arrival of the buses, reported on Twitter that the buses carried 40 to 45 illegal aliens.

WATCH: Activists block reporters asking questions of illegals arriving in DC from TX



At least two buses carrying 40-45 illegals came to DC tonight



pic.twitter.com/8gjZLFog1T — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

WATCH: Chaotic scenes in DC as Antifa and open borders activists interfere with reporters at scene of illegal alien bus drop offs



pic.twitter.com/qFgvbTEaqS — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

WATCH: Antifa escorts illegal aliens to Union Station after they were dropped in DC by buses from TX



Antifa bike rider blocks traffic and then screams obscenities at frustrated drivers



pic.twitter.com/EqVDHrma3g — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

According to Fox News, these were the ninth and tenth busloads of illegal aliens to arrive in D.C. from the Texas border. The migrants volunteered to be transported to D.C. as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s battle plan to deal with the Biden regime’s open border policies.

Abbott announced on April 6 that he would direct the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to transport migrants released from federal custody in Texas to the nation’s capital.

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbott said last week. “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”

The chartered buses were among several new measures announced by Abbott to help Texas mitigate the stress on the state caused by the continuous flow of migrants crossing the border. A huge surge of illegal border crossers is expected in May after the regime ends the Trump era Title 42 immigration order. Abbott told Fox News’ “Hannity” earlier this week that many of the migrants had been released into small Texas communities, overwhelming them. The governor also said he was considering sending migrants to Delaware, Biden’s home state—a move Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also exploring.

The open border radicals who were on the scene Thursday night, harassed a Border Hawk reporter and accused him of having “privilege” for being there.

WATCH: Radical pro-illegal alien activists harass Border Hawk reporter for filming arrival of illegals on buses in DC



Accuse him of "privilege" for simply being there



pic.twitter.com/yfVRGTE2A8 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 22, 2022

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the activists and antifa radicals were operating on their own or in coordination with the Biden regime.

Original Article: https://amgreatness.com/2022/04/22/left-wing-activists-and-antifa-greet-latest-busloads-of-illegal-aliens-arriving-in-d-c-harass-independent-journalists/