Kamala, Biden Can’t Even Have Lunch Together

President Joe Biden promised he and Vice President Kamala Harris would have a weekly working lunch at which they could hammer out policy points and “build out an agenda.” Biden and Harris have only had two lunches together this year, RealClearPolitics reported Thursday.

As vice president, Biden had weekly lunches with Barack Obama, which he found “so important … that he carried over the tradition to his own presidency.” Biden said soon after he took office that he “made the same deal with [Harris] that Barack and I made.”

