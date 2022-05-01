VIDEO: Pelosi Meets With Zelensky in Kyiv

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a secret visit to the war torn country’s capitol city, footage released Sunday shows.

Zelensky shared the footage showing him joined by an armed escort coming to meet Pelosi at the steps of a building in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces continue to resist bombardment from invading Russian forces.

“Nice to meet you, thank you for coming,” Zelensky tells Pelosi in English.

Pelosi, the highest-ranking US government official to visit Ukraine, was joined at the meeting by Rep. Adam Schiff and other congress members, the video showed.

Later, Pelosi and Zelensky are shown posing in front of the American and Ukraine flags. The entire group is then seen around a meeting table.

“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” Pelosi tells Zelensky. “That we are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

In sharing the footage Zelensky on Twitter, the president called the US “a leader” in its support in the effort against Russian.

“Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!” a rough Twitter translation of his statement said.

Original Article: https://nypost.com/2022/05/01/ukraine-president-volodymyr-zelensky-welcomes-nancy-pelosi-to-kyiv-in-secret-visit/