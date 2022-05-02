Antifa Attacks Republican Volunteers, Children

Antifa militants dressed in black bloc attacked a group of Republican volunteers in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.
The attack happened around 12:00 pm on the corner of 3rd Ave and Main during a rally for Republican Mayor Stan Pulliam of Sandy, Oregon who is running for Governor.
Mayor Stan Pulliam shared a video to Twitter which showed black bloc Antifa approaching the group carrying “Antifascist” flags and various different objects.
Antifa militants proceeded to launch projectiles at the crowd consisting of children and elderly participants which included mortar type fireworks. They also used noisemakers to drown out the group, in an attempt to disrupt their freedom of speech.
“This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police. Antifa shows up. Well we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth,” Pulliam said.
According to Portland Police Bureau, two people reported injuries from Antifa using mortar explosives. One adult male reported an injury to the hand, and an adult female complained of hearing loss. Antifa also allegedly filled balloons with paint and were thrown at people and vehicles.
On Friday, The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo reported that Antifa attacked participants of the People’s Convoy driving on the freeway through Portland by throwing projectiles and paint on vehicles.
John Hacker, an Antifa member who was indicted for attacking Ngo in 2019, was part of Friday’s mischief.
This comes a day ahead of Sunday’s May Day protests organized by Antifa and other left-leaning groups which notoriously turn into riots throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Original Article: https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-attacks-republicans-portland
And of course, the self-righteous democrats stand silent. After all our illustrious POTUS claims there is no such organization as ANTIFA. He and his administration and toadies are despicable.
Why do the police give this group the opportunity to hurt people? They should have been there and arrested them. They are nothing but a bunch of cowards and misfits using masks to cover their faces. Recall the mayor that allows this group free reign in what are public spaces.
Well they are demoncrates backed and lauded what did you expect that antifa would respect laws and other peoples rights,like demoncrates only they demand rspect and say as they plerase and do.
Antifa is a part of the demoncrat party.
Do not refer to these actions as “mischief”. They are terrorist type crimes and need to be prosecuted.
