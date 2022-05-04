Biden Attacks Republicans, Makes Bizarre Claims in Speech

President Biden did not mince words Wednesday as he deemed MAGA Republicans ‘the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.’

During remarks on the deficit and jobs numbers, Biden pivoted to knocking Republicans and warning that after Roe v. Wade was struck down, conservatives might try to ban LGBTQ kids from classrooms. He signaled they might even reverse Griswold v. Connecticut, a case that struck down a state law banning the use of contraceptives by married couples.

‘What happens if you have state changes the law saying that that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that is that legit under the way this decision is written?’ Biden questioned, referencing a Florida law that bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity before third grade.

The bill has been dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill by critics who claim it bans any discussion pertaining to being gay in Florida schools.

‘What are the next things that are going to be attack? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history. Recent American history.’

‘I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me…but because I’m just a child of God. I exist,’ Biden added.

On Monday night a bombshell Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked showing that a majority of justices were in agreement to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in all states.

Without the Roe precedent, 26 states are likely to ban all or most abortions, according to pro-choice policy group Guttmacher Institute.

Biden also touted that his administration reduced the deficit by $350 billion in his first year in office and was on track to reduce it by $1.5 trillion during his second year in office. He noted that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years.

‘All the talk about the deficit from my Republican friends. I love it. I reduced it,’ Biden said.

‘I don’t want to hear Republicans talking about deficits and their ultra MAGA agenda. I want to hear about fairness, I want to hear about decency, honor, about helping ordinary people.’

Biden took aim at Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s ‘Plan to Rescue America,’ the Republican Senatorial Campaign chair’s midterm agenda.

‘All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax,’ the plan says.

‘Senator Rick Scott of Florida, United States Senator who’s leading the Republican National Senatorial Campaign Committee, released what he calls the ultra MAGA agenda. It’s a MAGA agenda alright. Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda, it’s as extreme as most MAGA things are, it will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year,’ Biden said.

‘Imagine your family of four and you don’t pay you don’t make enough money to have federal taxes … under this new plan, this tax plan the ultra MAGA agenda, while big corporations and billionaires are going to pay nothing more, the working class folk are going to pay hell a lot more.’

The bill also calls for all federal legislation to sunset after five years, meaning Congress would have to reauthorize programs at that point.

‘This extreme Republican agenda calls for Congress -this is I’m not making this up either …. The Congress would have to vote to reinstate or eliminate Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Social Security.’

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has already shot down that idea. ‘We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,’ he said.

Original Article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10782537/Biden-calls-MAGA-extreme-political-organization-American-history.html