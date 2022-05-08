New Name Proposed for Mother’s Day by Conservative Superstar

Ben Shapiro has a suggestion for renaming Mother’s Day. I mean how can a society reimagine the traditional family structure and still have a holiday called Mother’s Day? We have to think of things more inclusive. Obviously, we’re joking but it’s not much of a laughing matter when people actually believe these sorts of things. It’s time to vote with your ballots, your feet, and most certainly your pocketbooks. We can’t let these soulless ideologues continue to spread their anti-individual dogma. Anyhow, Ben Shapiro’s message . . .

Happy Primary Caregiver Of Unspecified Gender Who Decided Not To Terminate Their Pregnancy (Which Would Have Been Totally Morally Fine And Perhaps Even Praiseworthy) Day™! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 8, 2022